Ukraine Russia Crisis

Now that Ukraine's crisis has deepened, Putin is bluntly saying that tensions can be reduced only if America stops the expansion of NATO.

Putin is also placing a condition that the US guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO.

Putin feels that if Ukraine joins NATO, it is a threat to Russia's security.

Some experts believe that Putin has challenged the US-led unipolar world on the pretext of the Ukraine crisis.

But the world will be two polar only when the rest of the countries also mobilize with America and Russia, as it did during the Cold War.

Along with America, there are all 30 countries involved in NATO and apart from Japan, the important power of Asia is also Australia.

But which countries are with Russia?