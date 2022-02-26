'You have your own country': Russian soldiers reprimanded by elderly civilian

A man who claimed to be Russian was filmed apparently reprimanding a group of Russian soldiers in Melitopol, Ukraine.
Russia has made claims to have taken the coastal city, where an airbase and a hospital was hit on Saturday morning.
A man who claimed to be Russian was filmed apparently reprimanding a group of Russian soldiers in Melitopol, Ukraine.
Russia has made claims to have taken the coastal city, where an airbase and a hospital was hit on Saturday morning.
Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv..
Watch VideoSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the..
Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, pictured at Vatican Radio, July 8, 2019. / Daniel Ibáñez/CNA.
Rome Newsroom, Feb..