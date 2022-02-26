Dr. Peter McCullough: Early COVID-19 Treatment Sacrificed to Promote Vaccine

Early treatment for COVID-19 was not prioritized.
Why?
Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough says he believes health officials did not pursue early treatment options because they did not want to discourage Americans from being vaccinated.
Full episode: https://caldronpool.com/podcast/petermccullough/
Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Clinical Lipidology, Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most..