Russian troops close in on Ukrainian capital of Kyiv | WNT

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed to have blocked Kyiv from the west.
The U.S. and its European allies responded with new sanctions on Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.
Desperate Ukrainians are scrambling to train stations and highways to get out of large cities. Their attempts to flee come as the..
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the..