Ukrainian Newborns in Bomb Shelter Get Oxygen Pumped by Hand

Desperate Ukrainians are scrambling to train stations and highways to get out of large cities.

Their attempts to flee come as the Russian army on the outskirts of Kyiv make their way closer to the capital city.

At a maternity hospital, newborn babies were moved to the basement and placed on cots in the hopes that doing so would keep them safe from any potential bombings.

One nurse kept a child alive by pumping oxygen into her lungs by hand.