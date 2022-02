PM: 'You ask should we do more? The answers is yes'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for "tougher sanctions" against Russia, including restricting the country's access to Swift, a global payment network.

He added " the horror of what is unfolding in Ukraine is becoming clear to Western audiences, and that is, in turn, putting huge pressure on Western politicians".

Report by Edwardst.

