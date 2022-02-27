Russia advances on Kyiv, Zelenskiy pleads for help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv with the help of the US government. But, an AP report said that..