'All options are on the table:' White House on Russia sanctions

White House economic adviser Daleep Singh said on Thursday that the Biden administration expects the costs of new sanctions to Russia will build over time.
White House economic adviser Daleep Singh said on Thursday that the Biden administration expects the costs of new sanctions to Russia will build over time.
Jen Psaki responds to a question about oil during a White House Press Briefing.
The White House announced its first tranche of sanctions on Russia after it called the country's moves on Ukraine an..