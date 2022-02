Donbass in Ukraine celebrates its independence, recognition by Russia

Anyone who only consumes mainstream media knows nothing about the long aspirations of the East Ukrainians, who have wanted independence for many years because they do not want to support the anti-Russian course of the government in Kiev, which is dependent on the U and the EU.

For most residents of eastern Ukraine, Russia is closer than Washington, they want to be free and independent from the West.

And they certainly don't want to fight in a conflict against their Russian brothers.