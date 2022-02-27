Russian forces invade Ukraine striking major cities

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Russian forces are bearing down on Ukraine's capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Meanwhile,..
As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events, with St Petersburg..