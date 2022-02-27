Anti-Globalist Manifesto

For two years now we have been witnessing a global coup d’état, in which a financial and ideological elite has succeeded in seizing control of part of national governments, public and private institutions, the media, the judiciary, politicians and religious leaders.

All of these, without distinction, have become enslaved to these new masters who ensure power, money and social affirmation to their accomplices.

Fundamental rights, which up until yesterday were presented as inviolable, have been trampled underfoot in the name of an emergency: today a health emergency, tomorrow an ecological emergency, and after that an internet emergency.

Let us free humanity from a totalitarian regime that brings together in itself the horrors of the worst dictatorships of all time.