The Great Reset

George Soros' World Economic Forum intends to use the COVID-19 PSYOP, which it helped plan and orchestrate, to reshape human civilization.

What we're looking at is the next stage of a totalitarian, New World Order, takeover plan in which the first part was the unconstitutional lock-downs of the People of the world, the destruction of our Free Market economies, and the second part was the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots and Presidential Election Fraud, which also served the WEF's divide, destroy, and conquer strategy.