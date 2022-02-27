Aircraft crashes into residential area of Kyiv

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday (February 25), which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire.
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged..
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the..