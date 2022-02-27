'We are really scared': Ukrainians flee war at home

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians sought refuge in neighbouring countries on Friday, as Russia continued attacking Ukraine.
As Gloria Tso reports, they were mostly women and children, after Ukraine ordered most men to stay and defend their nation.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians sought refuge in neighbouring countries on Friday, as Russia continued attacking Ukraine.
As Gloria Tso reports, they were mostly women and children, after Ukraine ordered most men to stay and defend their nation.
So Cute Cat Funny Video cats, cats lovers, shorts, kittens, #cats #cats lovers #shorts #kittens sleepy #jump #stuck #fight..