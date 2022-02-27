Ukraine's Zelenskiy promises weapons to citizens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (February 24) called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (February 24) called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces..