War has started, say Ukrainians fleeing to Poland

Ukrainians fleeing over the border in Poland on Thursday (February 24) described the situation as "total war" after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukrainians fleeing over the border in Poland on Thursday (February 24) described the situation as "total war" after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Watch VideoIn Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed..
On a visit to Ukraine, I met a number of everyday Ukrainians who have become good friends over the years. Some are stuck in Kyiv,..