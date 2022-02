Faith That Crosses The Line - Bishop T.D. Jakes

Have you ever needed something so bad you were willing to go out of your way to get it?

In our desperate situations, it can seem as though God is silent in our suffering.

But that’s not the moment to retract in defeat; it’s our time to move forward in radical faith.

Faith is a verb— it requires action and cannot be easily discouraged when our answer doesn’t come quickly.

Are you willing to cross the line to get to your breakthrough?

That’s where God has a blessing reserved just for you