DUNE Boardgame GF9 - S1E02 - Season 1 Episode 2 All 8 Houses - Turn 2

#Duneboardgame #boardgames #Dune Welcome to pontos fathom hobbies DUNE Boardgame GF9 - S1E02 - Season 1 Episode 2 All 8 Houses - Turn 2.

Let me know if I missed anything during setup in the comments below.

What do you think?

Thank you for watching and let me know your thoughts in the comments below!