Biden approves $350M in military aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.
This report was produced by Freddie Joyner.
Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine
