EU, US To Expel "Selected Russian Banks" From SWIFT - Will Russia Retaliate?

In the latest major escalation, late on Saturday European nations together with the US have issued a joint statement in which they announce the following restrictive economic measuresthings...
In the latest major escalation, late on Saturday European nations together with the US have issued a joint statement in which they announce the following restrictive economic measuresthings...
EU to ban certain Russian banks from SWIFT, paralyze assets of the Russian central bank, and further freeze assets of oligarchs.