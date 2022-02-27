'Stop Putin' -global outcry over Russian invasion

Global protests were sparked on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine -- while more than a thousand who tried to do the same in Russia were arrested.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians,..
Watch VideoThe United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block "selected' Russian banks from the SWIFT..