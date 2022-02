Britain 'will always be a home' for refugees, says Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the government is “urgently looking at what more the United Kingdom can do” for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

She reiterated the prime minister’s statement that “there will always be a home in Britain for refugees”.

Report by Lewisl.

