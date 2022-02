13-Year-Old Jailed for 11 Days Was Framed by Bully, Mom Says

A 13-year-old girl’s mother is crying foul after her daughter was arrested and spent 11 days in juvenile detention.

Nia Whims was accused of making threats against her school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, but the girl’s attorney and her mother say that she was framed by a bully.

Her mom said that a student who had already been bullying her took it to a new level by impersonating her daughter on Instagram and then making threats to bomb the school and kill another student.