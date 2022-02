Labour: we have a ‘moral duty’ to accept refugees

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said the UK “has a moral duty to those seeking sanctuary” from Ukraine.

He added that a home office minister’s suggestion that refugees could be accepted as fruit pickers, was “obscene”.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn