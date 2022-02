Animation Festival Director Claims Disney, Dreamworks, Will Smith Took Ideas from His Work

Former PSIAF Animation Festival Director Brian Hoff claims Disney, Dreamworks, Will Smith and other major Hollywood Studios borrowed ideas from his original high concept animated script 00K9: The Fast & the Furriest (2007) to create Zootopia (2016), Spies in Disguise (2019) and The Bad Guys (2022)