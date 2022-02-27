U.S., allies cut some Russian banks off from SWIFT

Western allies are preparing new sanctions against Russia for its military action in Ukraine, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system - SWIFT.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
In the latest major escalation, late on Saturday European nations together with the US have issued a joint statement in which they..
The EU, US and allies will block a number of Russian banks from the main global payment system, Swift.