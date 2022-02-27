France seizes ship targeted by U.S. sanctions on Russia

The 'Baltic Leader" cargo ship was seized by French authorities on Saturday in one of the first visible signs of the West enforcing sanctions on Russia.
David Doyle has more.
The Russian embassy in France is seeking an explanation from authorities over the seizure.
The Russian-flagged cargo ship is suspected of breaching sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine war.