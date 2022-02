Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine after Kyiv minister’s plea | Oneindia News

On Saturday, Elon Musk said that his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine.

The move came after an official from Kyiv urged Musk to provide his Ukraine with stations.

