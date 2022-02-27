Russian forces enter Kharkiv; street fighting under way

Local authorities in Kharkiv say some light Russian vehicles have managed to enter the city from its from the northeast, according to Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid, reporting from Dnipro, in central Ukraine.
Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv..
Watch VideoRussian lawmakers on Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move..