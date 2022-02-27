Trump on Biden and NATO: "Our leaders are dumb"

Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, switching tone from his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, switching tone from his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
Donald Trump spoke at CPAC 2022 on Saturday and said on the subject of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin is smart but..