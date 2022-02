Henningsen on GB News: 'Western Media, Politicians Are Clueless on Ukraine'

In this segment from GB News on Feb 27, geopolitical analyst and editor of 21WIRE, Patrick Henningsen, explains the problem with sanctions as a weapon of war and also how the hysterical western media and political narratives being spun around Ukraine and Russia are becoming so distorted that it will soon make diplomacy and negotiations near impossible - thus causing the conflict to drag on even longer than it would have.