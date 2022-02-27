Ukraine Crisis: Thousands of Chechen servicemen ready for Ukraine deployment

Thousands of men from Chechnya are willing to offer assistance to Russia’s armed forces, the southern republic’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has pledged, as Moscow’s military conducted the second day of its attack on Ukraine.
