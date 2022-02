Tulsi Gabbard CPAC Speech - Too many of our leaders are not committed to the Constitution

Unfortunately, too many Americans, including leaders in positions of great power, are not at all committed to the Constitution.

Many Americans don’t even know what the Bill of Rights is, and think that free speech should only be allowed for those who agree with them.

"If your speech offends me, or anyone else, you shouldn't be allowed to say it." Full speech -> https://youtu.be/EOJB_IUB5ko