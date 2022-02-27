🔴 Russian War In Ukraine - Russian SU-25 Frogfoot Eats Anti-Air Missile • Keeps Flying
🔴 Russian War In Ukraine - Russian SU-25 Frogfoot Eats Anti-Air Missile • Keeps Flying

Clear footage of a 99% Russian SU-25 Frogfoot combat mission in the area of Kherson shows the warplane taking a direct hit by the missile of an Ukrainian MANPADS (Man-portable air-defense system) without any effect.