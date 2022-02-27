Russian Missiles, Air Strikes Hit Ukrainian Targets

Russian missiles and air strikes targeted Ukrainian military positions and infrastructure across the country.
Videos posted to social media on February 24 showed explosions in several cities as Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.
Russian missiles and air strikes targeted Ukrainian military positions and infrastructure across the country.
Videos posted to social media on February 24 showed explosions in several cities as Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..
Watch VideoThe Ukrainian president appeared more somber as he made a desperate plea late Thursday night in..