EU to ban certain Russian banks from #SWIFT, paralyze assets of the Russian central bank, and further freeze assets of oligarchs
EU to ban certain Russian banks from #SWIFT, paralyze assets of the Russian central bank, and further freeze assets of oligarchs
Watch VideoThe United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet..
The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system..