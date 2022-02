The Dad Code Podcast ft. Brotha Brandon: Nintendo Eliminator -- One Game Must Go!!!

It has been a while since all three of us got on here and did a podcast!

Usually when we get together we always end up tlaking about the good ol' days and what we liked and disliked looking back...this time was no different!

On this episode we pick two Nintendo or Super Nintendo games we used to love playing back in the day and we eliminate one of them from the annals of history!

ENjoy