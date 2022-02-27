Anonymous Hacks RT!!! Are They Back?!

Join Nick and Josh for a discussion into the recent news that the "hacker group" Anonymous took down RT (Russia Today).
Josh in particular has some interesting theories on who could really be behind these cyberattacks.
Join Nick and Josh for a discussion into the recent news that the "hacker group" Anonymous took down RT (Russia Today).
Josh in particular has some interesting theories on who could really be behind these cyberattacks.
From day one, the tribalist Democrat "news" media (just partisan hacks and hypocrites and corrupt mental cases)..