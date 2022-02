Russia & Ukraine Enter Peace Talks; New Zealanders Protest 2/27/22

Ukraine has agreed to meet with Russia in Belarus as part of peace talks.

It remains to be seen what the results will turn out to be.

In the age of the internet, it's become clear that much of what the mainstream media tells us is slanted, if not outright lies and deception.

This was the case with the Russian collusion narrative and now we are seeing that the Ukrainian/Russian conflict is much more nuanced and multi- layered than what we are being told.