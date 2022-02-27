Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM says

Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States,..
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed what he believes will be Russia's likely threat against Australia..