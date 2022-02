(27.02.2022) Ukraine: The Latest Update - The Factual News And Counter-Propaganda

Global conversations and special report from Donetsk and Donbass front.

Interview of Russell Bentley from USA and Alina Lipp from Germany, both in Donetsk today.

Filmmaker Regis Tremblay is an American ex-pat living in Crimea, who is a major info source for real news from Russia/Donbass.