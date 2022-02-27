Ukraine-Russia - PEACE TALKS BEGIN so what are they hiding?

Book your FREE 45-minute consultation call for consideration for the new School of Alena Programs: The Limitless Lightworker Certification and The Practical Lightworker Course: https://linktr.ee/heartofinspiration
Book your FREE 45-minute consultation call for consideration for the new School of Alena Programs: The Limitless Lightworker Certification and The Practical Lightworker Course: https://linktr.ee/heartofinspiration
TALIBAN CALL FOR PEACE In UKRAINE / Hugo Talks # lockdown
Ukraine has agreed to meet with Russia in Belarus as part of peace talks. It remains to be seen what the results will turn out to..