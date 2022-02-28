The NUCLEAR THREAT Has Risen in Russia's Invasion of Ukraine - Belarus Involved -Talks Scheduled
Putin has ratcheted his threatening stature up even more, as he elevates the threat of nuclear war... Belarus has apparently gotten involved in the conflict... There is a glimmer of hope with talks tentatively scheduled between Ukraine and Russia.