U.S., allies cut some Russian banks off from SWIFT

Western allies are preparing new sanctions against Russia for its military action in Ukraine, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system - SWIFT.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Western allies are preparing new sanctions against Russia for its military action in Ukraine, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system - SWIFT.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Watch VideoThe European Union plans to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some..
In the latest major escalation, late on Saturday European nations together with the US have issued a joint statement in which they..