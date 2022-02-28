Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, PM says

Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to three areas including financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Watch VideoNorth Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests..
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed what he believes will be Russia's likely threat against Australia..