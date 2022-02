Killing Eve S04E02 Don't Get Eaten

Illing Eve 4x02 "Don't Get Eaten" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Eve locates Helene, who may be useful in her revenge mission against The Twelve; Villanelle's quest for change goes awry.

Carolyn is pushed aside by MI6 and is forced to seek cooperation elsewhere -- she needs to find out who ordered Kenny's hit.

- Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw