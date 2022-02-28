Russia's Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

Vladimir Putin on Sunday (February 27) ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert.
The risk of escalation was always high in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In his speech explaining his reasons for invading Ukraine,..
