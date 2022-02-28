Floods turn deadly as rain lashes parts of Australia

The death toll from flash flooding in Australia's northeast rose to seven on Sunday as a severe storm system pummeled the city of Brisbane and the southeast of the state of Queensland.
The death toll from flash flooding in Australia's northeast rose to seven on Sunday as a severe storm system pummeled the city of Brisbane and the southeast of the state of Queensland.
Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some..
Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane are under water after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east..