Church of the Maculate Conception: Schrodinger's Testicle

I respond to Aaron Kimberly, a member of the division of Our Lady of the Perpetual Hormone Replacement Therapy defined by their belief that the biological basis is specifically an occult intersex disorder.

I am now terming those who have this specific belief as members of the Church of the Maculate Conception.

The Church of the Maculate Conception believes that some individuals, the true trans, are maculately conceived and therefore their gender dysphoria is a manifestation of a medical and not psychiatric illness.

Those who are maculately conceived have special privileges if they attract the Hogwarts owl of gender dysphoria.