Stellantis Spotlight February 25, 2022

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week ending February 25, 2022, include CEO Carlos Tavares shares the full-year financial results for 2021, results for Tony Stewart Racing’s NHRA season debut in Pomona, California, and the Jeep® Compass launches the new Altitude Appearance Package.